FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A Fargo man has been arrested in a violent domestic assault.
Officers were dispatched to a residence shortly before 11 p.m. and found the victim unconscious with life-threatening injuries. The victim was rushed to the hospital, according to police.
Officers arrested a 27-year-old man on possible charges of aggravated domestic assault, burglary, fleeing and auto theft.
Police say the recommended charges are subject to change depending on the status of the victim.
The investigation is ongoing.
