MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hudson, Wisconsin’s city council has unanimously approved a 10 p.m. curfew in effect Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
Business in Hudson, Wisconsin has been hot since Minnesota put its latest COVID-19 restrictions in place. Wisconsin has fewer restrictions.
Hudson Mayor Rich O’Connor floated the idea of a curfew shutting down bars and restaurants, trying to stop the violence that has come with the increase in visitors. The tipping point: three people were stabbed in three different locations in downtown Hudson early Sunday morning.
MORE: Man Killed In Hudson Stabbing Identified As New Brighton Man; 2 Persons Of Interest Arrested In Minnesota
The curfew goes into effect Thursday, Dec. 10.
“The reality is we are sort of a suburb of the Twin Cities and for us to be out of sync with them is a slap in the face,” Gary Hines said.
“I think we’ve been through enough and they are taking proper measures for people to come into their bars and I think they should stay open. I think we’ve been through enough and they are taking proper measures for people to come into their bars, and I think they should stay open,” said Brice Buckingham.
- Vandals Target House Of 89-Year-Old Minneapolis Woman 9 Times In 2020
- Mpls City Council Committee OKs Plan Redirecting Policing Funds To Public Safety Options
- Dog En Route To Minnesota Rescue Delivers 14 Puppies During Trip
- COVID In Wisconsin: Health Officials Say Most Will Wait Months For COVID Vaccine
You must log in to post a comment.