MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A story of good is coming out what could have been a very bad start to December for a family of 190.

Lillian Taylor had only the clothes on her back after she, her kids, and grandkids, rushed out of their Lakeville home Sunday afternoon. A fire that started in the garage quickly spread.

“Even though I watched everything go up in flames, I feel blessed everyone got out,” Taylor said.

Now they’re staying at a hotel. Taylor had just started a new job after months without work. Her family did not have insurance.

“It’s still so surreal. As I watched things burn, I just couldn’t believe it,” Taylor said.

But a woman they never met until Sunday’s tragedy is stepping up to help.

“When you see the need, your heart goes out to them,” Crossroads Church Pastor Deb Marzahn said.

Marzahn is a reserve officer and chaplain tor the police and fire departments. She responded to the scene along with first responders, and then put out a call to the community. People have been responding by dropping off clothes, food, and car seats at her church.

Lakeville Police helped find the family a hotel for a temporary place to stay

“It’s just amazing to see the outpouring of love and support for a family of this size,” Marzahn said. “They have nothing.”

Strangers helping a family in need when so many are already struggling this year.

“I’m taken aback with the love I’ve been receiving,” Taylor said.

If you’d like to help the family, you can drop off your donations at Crossroads Church in Lakeville or text GIVE to (844) 231-6992. Type FIRE in the memo.

Marzahn said Lakeville Police are also planning to help the kids go Christmas shopping.