MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Tribal and county officials in northern Minnesota say a 10-year-old girl reported missing has been found safe and reunited with family.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office and the Leech Lake Tribal Police said that Miikawaadizi “Mika” Whitefeather was located safe Tuesday morning and reunited with her family.
On Monday, a missing person alert was issued for the girl statewide after she was reported missing from the Cass Lake area over the weekend.
