MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Crystal are seeking the public’s help finding a missing person.

The police department says his name is Pharon and he has special needs and is non-verbal.

Police believe he was last seen near Bottineau Boulevard and 51st Street, wearing a black-and-white striped jacket, black pants and Nike shoes.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

