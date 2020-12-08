Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Crystal are seeking the public’s help finding a missing person.
The police department says his name is Pharon and he has special needs and is non-verbal.
Police believe he was last seen near Bottineau Boulevard and 51st Street, wearing a black-and-white striped jacket, black pants and Nike shoes.
Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.
— Crystal MN Police (@CrystalMNPolice) December 8, 2020
