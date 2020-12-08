MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police say a 14-year-old boy has died following a stolen vehicle crash incident.
According to police, the crash occurred near Rose Avenue East and Sylvan Street in the North End neighborhood just after 5 p.m. Monday. There, police say a driver of a stolen vehicle crashed at Rice Street and Ivy Avenue West, drove away and then crashed into a light pole on the southwest corner of Rose Avenue and Sylvan Street. Then, the vehicle flipped onto its side near a house and minivan.
Upon arrival, officers found a “gravely injured” teenage boy outside the crashed vehicle. He later died at Gillette’s Children’s Hospital, police confirmed.
“Investigators are currently piecing together who was driving the vehicle when it crashed, why it crashed and how the teenage boy was involved (e.g. in the car or a pedestrian),” police wrote Monday.
The investigation continues.
