MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota company is making a new mask that Time named one of the best inventions of 2020.
The Breath-99 company makes the mask that not only prevents a person from spreading the coronavirus but also protects the person wearing the mask.
Avid runner and co-founder Max Bock Aronson starting designing the B2 mask years ago when he lived in Asia to filter-out air pollution. Then came COVID-19.
“It’s the reusable face piece that has sort of this rubber ergonomic seal that is comfortable, and it seals on your face. And the high efficiency filters that remove really high percentages up to 99 percent of airborne contaminates,” CEO Max Bock-Aronson said.
Time also recognized Minnesota based 3M with a best invention of 2020 award for its Post-It Flex Write Surface.
It allows you to turn just about any surface into a whiteboard.
You must log in to post a comment.