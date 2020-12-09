MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities man is facing charges in connection to the fatal stabbing of another Minnesotan over the weekend outside a bar in Hudson, Wisconsin.
William Davidson, of Blaine, is charged with being party to first-degree homicide and first-degree attempted homicide, disorderly conduct and misdemeanor battery, court documents filed in St. Croix County, Wisconsin, show.
RELATED: Hudson City Council Unanimously Approves Thursday-Saturday 10 P.M. Curfew
According to a criminal complaint, Davidson was one of a group of people who allegedly fought with bar-goers early Sunday morning in downtown Hudson. Witnesses identified Davidson as one of the people involved in fights that left three people stabbed, one of them fatally. However, Davidson was not the one wielding the knife, witnesses said.
On Monday, authorities identified the man fatally stabbed as 26-year-old Cain Solheim of New Brighton. He suffered knife wounds to his lungs, the criminal complaint states.
Witnesses reported that Davidson and the other suspects fled Hudson in a van with Minnesota license plates. That van was tracked to Blaine, a suburb north of Minneapolis.
You must log in to post a comment.