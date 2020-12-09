MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz says he will be convening a special session of the Minnesota Legislature next week in order to pass COVID-19 relief for small businesses, workers and families.
Also during the special session, which is slated for Monday, Walz intends to extend the COVID-19 peacetime emergency by another 30 days.
“Minnesota’s small businesses and workers are bearing a large burden of the COVID-19 pandemic in order to protect their entire community amid restrictions that are saving lives,” said Governor Walz. “I call upon our state legislature to come together and ensure our businesses stay afloat, our workers are supported, and our families can put food on the table.”
In late November, Walz released details on an economic relief package for the state’s businesses and struggling Minnesotans. At the time, he said he’d call a special session when an agreement is final.
For businesses, Walz says the relief package would provide direct aid to businesses through a Business Assistance Program, waive state and regulatory fees for hospitality establishments and establish an eviction moratorium so small businesses can stay in their locations.
For workers struggling to get by, the relief package would extend unemployment benefits for an additional 13 weeks “helping as many as 100,000 workers whose benefits currently end next month” and provide an emergency one-time payment of $500 to struggling families. There will also be cash payments to 14,000 businesses, including bars, restaurants, and fitness centers.
