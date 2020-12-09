MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesotans across the state will have a chance to see the northern lights Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.
The Space Weather Prediction Center at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has issued a geomagnetic storm watch extending from late Wednesday and into Friday. Storm levels are expected to be at their strongest on Thursday.
According to WCCO-TV meteorologist Mike Augustyniak, the solar wind disturbances should be visible across Minnesota late Wednesday and early Thursday. However, cloudy skies threaten to hide the light display in northern Minnesota. Rural areas, away from the glow of city lights, from Interstate 94 on south will have the best view.
The northern lights, or aurora borealis, is caused when electrically charged particles from the sun enter the earth’s atmosphere and collide with gaseous particles. The collisions produce a variety of colors, although pale shades of green and pink are the most common.
Share your northern lights pictures with WCCO! Tag your social media pictures with #WCCO for a chance to have them featured on TV!
You must log in to post a comment.