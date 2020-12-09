Donate Now:Once again, we're working with MACV to help homeless veterans. Click here to donate.
By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Minnesota Twins, Minor League System, St. Paul News, St. Paul Saints

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The St. Paul Saints will become part of the Minnesota Twins’ minor league system.

On Wednesday morning, the Minnesota Twins tweeted the announcement, saying the St. Paul Saints have been giving minor league affiliate invites.

WCCO’s Mike Max says Twins General Manager confirmed that the Saints will join the Twins minor league system.

Earlier Tuesday morning, the Saint Paul Saints tweeted an ambiguous picture of a rose on a home plate without a caption.

This is developing, so check back for more information.

