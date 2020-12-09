MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The St. Paul Saints will become part of the Minnesota Twins’ minor league system.
On Wednesday morning, the Minnesota Twins tweeted the announcement, saying the St. Paul Saints have been giving minor league affiliate invites.
OFFICIAL: #MNTwins extend affiliate invitations to four minor league teams including @StPaulSaints, @WindSurgeICT, @CRKernels and @MightyMussels. pic.twitter.com/v3Os5daMyZ
— Minnesota Twins (@Twins) December 9, 2020
WCCO’s Mike Max says Twins General Manager confirmed that the Saints will join the Twins minor league system.
Earlier Tuesday morning, the Saint Paul Saints tweeted an ambiguous picture of a rose on a home plate without a caption.
— St. Paul Saints (@StPaulSaints) December 9, 2020
This is developing, so check back for more information.
