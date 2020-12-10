WASHINGTON (AP/WCCO) — President-elect Joe Biden is nominating Denis McDonough, who was President Barack Obama’s White House chief of staff, as secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs.
The sprawling agency has presented organizational challenges for both parties over the years. Biden is continuing to stockpile his incoming administration with prominent members of the Obama’s team. Biden plans to make the formal announcement Friday, along with several other Cabinet nominations.
McDonough is an experienced manager who was chief of staff throughout Obama’s second term. McDonough was previously Obama’s deputy national security adviser, including during the Navy SEAL raid in 2011 that killed al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden, and was a longtime congressional staffer.
McDonough grew up in Stillwater and played college football at St. John’s University in St. Joseph.
