MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Minnesota woman is asking for help after someone hit her mother with a van and left her lying in the street.

Carolyn Edwards was crossing the road near her St. Paul home on Dec. 1 when it happened.

“I just really hope that whoever knows or has any information please come forward,” said Sari Edwards, the oldest daughter of Carolyn.

Right now, her mom is hospitalized in a coma with a brain bleed, pelvic fracture, and other internal injuries.

“What if she doesn’t ever come out of this coma?” said Edwards, “You only get one mama. Can’t nobody replace her.”

St. Paul Police have now released a surveillance photo of the silver minivan that hit Carolyn. SPPD investigators say the driver got out at first to see if Carolyn was alive, and then got back in the van and drove off, leaving Carolyn lying on the road with no help.

“It’s a dodge van, it’s silver grayish looking, it’s missing a hubcap on the passenger side, the front bumper is gone,” said Edwards, “Somebody has seen this van, somewhere.”

Carolyn is not just a mom, but a grandmother to 13 grandchildren.

“We try to be strong for the grandbabies,” said Edwards, “It’s very hard for us and we’re just taking it one day at a time.”

The family is pleading with this driver to come forward and turn themselves in. While this will not change what happened, Edwards says it will help with forgiveness and closure.

“I just don’t know how somebody with a conscious could do something like this,” said Edwards.

Police say the driver is a Black man, 5’10,” and last seen wearing a green and black hat.

If you know anything, call SPPD at 651-266-5721. Your tips can remain anonymous.