Donate Now:Once again, we're working with MACV to help homeless veterans. Click here to donate.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Coronavirus In Minnesota, COVID In Minnesota, COVID-19, Hy-Vee, Local TV

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The grocery store chain Hy-Vee will begin offering rapid-result COVID-19 antigen testing starting Thursday.

The Iowa-based company says that 18 pharmacy stores will initially offer the testing, which will then be expanded to 47 stores.

The testing will be an outdoor, drive-thru process. Results should be returned to test-takers in one to two hours. Hy-Vee says the cost of the rapid tests will vary by location.

Those seeking tests will be required to have COVID-19 symptoms or known exposure in the last 14 days. The company encourages those seeking a rapid test to register ahead of time.

For more information on Hy-Vee’s rapid testing, click here.

Comments