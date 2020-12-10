Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The grocery store chain Hy-Vee will begin offering rapid-result COVID-19 antigen testing starting Thursday.
The Iowa-based company says that 18 pharmacy stores will initially offer the testing, which will then be expanded to 47 stores.
The testing will be an outdoor, drive-thru process. Results should be returned to test-takers in one to two hours. Hy-Vee says the cost of the rapid tests will vary by location.
Those seeking tests will be required to have COVID-19 symptoms or known exposure in the last 14 days. The company encourages those seeking a rapid test to register ahead of time.
For more information on Hy-Vee’s rapid testing, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.