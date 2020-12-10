MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 16-year-old boy has been charged with stealing a car, crashing it, and killing a 14-year-old passenger.
The boy is charged with one count of criminal vehicular homicide, and one count of theft of a motor vehicle.
According to a juvenile petition filed in Ramsey County, St. Paul Police saw a Toyota Camry going at a high rate of speed around 5:15 p.m. Monday when it hit a telephone pole and two light poles before rolling over and landing on its side.
The incident happened around the intersection of Rose Avenue West and Sylvan Street.
One of the passengers, 14-year-old Eh Da Lay, was ejected and later died.
Two passengers fled the scene on foot. Officers found one boy hiding on the 400 block of Geranium Avenue West and took him to a hospital.
The petition says an officer was standing outside his room when a nurse asked the boy what happened. He said that he had been driving a car and crashed it. When the nurse asked him how fast he was going he allegedly said “120.”
An officer entered the room and read the boy his rights. The boy agreed to speak with the officer but denied that he was driving the car or that he had admitted driving to the nurse.
Another 14-year-old boy who was in the car later identified the driver – the 16-year-old – to the police.
