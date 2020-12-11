MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – There is an effort in Minnesota to reopen gyms across the state after a 30-day pause.

A group of house Republicans sent a letter to Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday, urging him to reopen gyms and fitness centers. The letter states they share a common goal of keeping Minnesotas safe, but the data does not support keeping these facilities closed.

Rep. Barb Haley of Red Wing was one of the house GOP members that sent the letter to Walz. On Friday morning she presented a “data-driven argument” to reopen gyms.

She and others are using information compiled by the Minnesota Department of Health. Along with Cait Larsen, owner of Ethos in Red Wing, they believe the numbers and other statistics prove gyms are not super-spreaders for COVID.

One statistic she considers very telling is in regards to YMCA’s.

It says that out of 35 YMCA’s there were 30 cases that could be traced back to those facilities, out of 1.5 million visits. That’s a rate of .002%.

“In August there were 24 traced to gyms, September, 20, October, four, and November, zero,” said Haley. “So that’s the first starting point, then why were gyms highlighted to be closed?”

“We’ve lost between 30-to-50% of our revenue from what we expected and we are only a 2-year-old businesses, so we were in big-time growth mode,” said Larsen.

Haley also argues that gyms are needed during the pandemic to support mental health. In some cases, they also support heart attack and stroke rehabilitation.

Gov. Walz has a press conference at 2 p.m. on Friday, so it is possible he will address these and other concerns that fitness centers have brought up. You can watch the press conference live on CBSN Minnesota.