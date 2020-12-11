MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 48-year-old Blaine man has been sentenced to four decades in prison for murdering his wife as she was in the process of leaving him, according to Anoka County Attorney’s Office.
Matthew Jansen previously pleaded guilty in March to second-degree intentional murder in a plea agreement. At the sentencing Thursday, the judge agreed with prosecutors that Jansen should have a longer than usual sentence based on him invading the victim’s zone of privacy to commit the crime and his subsequent lack of remorse.
In February 2019, Matthew Jansen called 911 and told authorities he killed his wife, Mary Jo. According to Anoka officials, she was in the process of leaving him when he shot and killed her. She had also attended her mother’s funeral that day.
While on scene, police say Jansen said “I can’t believe I did it” and “I guess I don’t have to worry about a divorce now.” Upon further investigation, police found an unloaded .44 handgun on the steps of the home and two spent cartridges in the room Mary Jo was located in.
The couple had been married for 23 years and have two children.
“It is particularly cruel for children to lose their mother, and a family to lose their loved one, at the hands of someone who is supposed to emotionally support a family, not violently tear it apart,” Anoka County Attorney Tony Palumbo said. “The emotional impact was made worse here because the victim had attended her mother’s funeral just that morning.”
Anyone experiencing domestic abuse is urged to call 911 or else The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233. There is also a live chat available.
