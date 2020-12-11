MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis Police Department announced Friday evening they’ve arrested a 44-year-old man after an elderly woman’s home on the city’s south side was vandalized nine times. The home was also hit on Thanksgiving morning.
The frightening sound of windows being smashed with a hammer shattered Frances Mosley’s sense of security and safety for months. Some windows were repaired, only to be broken again. Now some windows just left boarded up.
Security cameras adorn all viewpoints around the house. Recent footage showed one person approaching the house and returning to a car on the passenger side. The vandalism damages reportedly topped $6,000.
Minneapolis Police spokesperson John Elder says that, according to their initial investigating, the suspect — who WCCO is not identifying by name, pending charges — was apparently involved in a property dispute with the owner of the home.
Police are still working to determine whether anyone else was involved in the repeated attacks.
