MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Zachary Robinson, who fatally shot the woman carrying his child, has been sentenced to nearly 50 years in prison.
Robinson shot 27-year-old Leneesha Columbus on July 5. Columbus was pregnant with their 26-week-old unborn child at the time. The child was delivered the night of Columbus’ death, but died a month later.
He pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder on Dec. 2, according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office. He received 329 months for Columbus’ death and 261 months for the death of their baby. Together, he will serve a total of 590 months.
Robinson also pleaded guilty to a second-degree assault charge for an unrelated incident on Dec. 7, 2019. He will be sentenced on Dec. 18 for shooting a man outside of Augie’s in downtown Minneapolis. He received 51 months, and will serve it at the same time as his other 590-month sentence.
You must log in to post a comment.