Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There’s a group making sure students and their families have enough to eat over winter break and through the holidays.
Every Meal is launching its winter program with 300,000 grocery bags ready to go. There are 50 locations around the Twin Cities and state where families are welcome to take what they need.
The winter meal program is available at 50 locations around the Twin Cities, COVID-safe locations with no questions asked.
To continue providing 50,000 meals per week to Minnesota kids this winter, Every Meal needs the community’s help. For every $100 donated, the organization can feed 25 children.
Click here for more information.
You must log in to post a comment.