MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man who died in a house fire last week has been identified as 46-year-old Gene Spurzem.
He died Dec. 4, two days after a fire on the 14000 block of Blaine Avenue South in Rosemount.
He had been taken to Hennepin Healthcare, and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says he died due to complications for injuries sustained in the fire.
