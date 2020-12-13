MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new pop-up COVID-19 testing site is coming to northern Minnesota this week.
The Minnesota Department of Health says the site will open in Brainerd, at the Central Lakes College. The site will be a walk-thru, offering self-administered nasal swap tests.
The site will be open from Thursday through Saturday. Appointment are encouraged but not required. No symptoms are required to get a test.
Over the last several weeks, Minnesota has boosted its testing capacity by opening free, no-barrier testing sites across the state. Testing allows health officials to track how the virus spreads in Minnesota and thereby respond to it.
Also this week, the first doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine are expected to arrive in Minnesota. According to health officials, health care workers will be trained on how to administer the vaccine before being allowed to get the first doses.
