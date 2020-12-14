MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 10-year-old southcentral Wisconsin girl.
Jocelyn Van Duyn, 10, is believed to be with 33-year-old Jonathan J. Van Duyn, who goes by the nicknames “Kyle” and “Wolfy.” They were last seen in Walworth County, Wisconsin.
Jocelyn is a White girl who stands 5-feet-3-inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a T-shirt with an image of the Eiffel Tower, black pants and dark shoes.
The suspect is a White man who is 6-feet tall, weighs about 220 pounds, and has very short brown hair and blue eyes.
They may be travelling in a white 2014 Dodge Ram pickup truck with Illinois license plates “167007F.” The truck may be pulling a camper.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.
