MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Prosecutors charged a Crystal man Monday in connection to a shooting that injured a Brooklyn Park police officer last Friday night.
The Hennepin County Attorney’s office says Tyrice Laws, 38, was charged Monday with attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, first-degree assault of a police officer, one count for violating an order for protection while possessing a firearm, and a count of possession of a firearm while the subject of an order for protection.
The criminal complaint states officers were responding to a report of a man violating a restraining order on the 6500 block of Georgia Avenue North when they say Laws pulled a gun and fired five or six times at them. Two bullets struck an officer in the hip and buttocks. Other officers returned fire, striking Laws in the bicep. He was taken to Hennepin Health hospital for treatment before he was brought to jail.
Laws, who is scheduled to be in court Tuesday afternoon, faces up to 46 years in prison.
You must log in to post a comment.