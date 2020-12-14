MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As the state receives its first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine, Minnesota health officials on Monday reported 3,026 more virus cases and 18 additional deaths.
With Monday’s update from the Minnesota Department of Health, the state is now at 381,841 total cases since the pandemic began, with nearly 29,000 of those cases being among health care workers. About 347,000 people who contracted the virus no longer need to quarantine themselves.
The state’s death toll is at 4,462. Long-term care and assisted living facilities have been hit the hardest and make up about 65% of total deaths linked to the virus in Minnesota.
COVID-19 hospitalizations have been decreasing since peaking in early December. Currently there are about 1,300 patients being hospitalized for the virus as of Sunday. Nearly 20,000 people have needed hospitalization for the virus so far.
In the last 24 hours, over 45,000 COVID-19 tests were completed. About 2.8 million people have been tested for the virus in Minnesota.
Minnesota and the rest of the country began receiving vaccine shipments Monday. The first vaccination was given in New York. In Minnesota, vaccinations are expected to begin within one to two days.
You must log in to post a comment.