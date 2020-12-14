MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s a historic day in the fight against the COVID-19 virus. Nine months after a global pandemic was declared, the first batch of the vaccines has arrived in Minnesota.

A Gov. Tim Walz representative confirmed the first batch of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Minnesota Monday morning. The Minneapolis VA hospital was the first health facility in the state to receive doses.

Calling it “hugely exciting”, Walz said just short of 3,000 vials of the dose were delivered to the hospital. The governor took a tour of the facility’s cold storage as vaccines arrived.

“There’s backup generators to backup generators to make sure if we lost power for whatever reason, those vaccines are safe,” Walz said.

According to Walz, vaccinations are expected to begin in the state “probably” within 24 to 48 hours once protocols are firmly in place.

According to the Minneapolis VA Health Care System, it was selected for its ability to vaccinate “large numbers of people” and because it can store the vaccines at extremely cold temperatures. It’s among 37 VA sites across the country that have been selected to receive initial doses of the vaccine.

“We are very excited to provide a vaccine that has the potential to help get COVID-19 under control when used alongside public health measures such as masking, physical distancing and frequent handwashing,” Minneapolis VA Director Patrick Kelly said last week.

Last week, Walz said the vaccines will be shipped directly to key hospitals or hubs across the state, and will be distributed further to clinics. The vaccines will be focused on “protecting life and health of those most susceptible to serious complications and those who care for them.”

More vaccine shipments are expected throughout the week and beyond, according to health officials. Last week, health officials predicted 180,000 doses would be in Minnesota by the end of the year.

It’s the beginning of the vaccine rollout in the state and the country. Earlier Monday, the first COVID-19 vaccinations to be given in the U.S. occurred in New York. Frontline health care workers in New York City were among the first to receive doses.

Pfizer’s vaccine was given emergency approval in the U.S. late last week. Moderna’s version of the vaccination has yet to be given emergency approval.

Health officials say that both versions of the vaccine will require two doses, roughly a month apart.