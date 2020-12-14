MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Economic relief for Minnesota businesses and those struggling financially during the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to pass during Monday afternoon’s special session, according to a Republican lawmaker.

On Monday morning, Rep. Dave Baker, R-Willmar, says legislative leaders agreed on a $216 million deal that extends unemployment benefits and provides relief for businesses.

Among the features of the bill is $90 million in cash grants to businesses who have seen their revenue drop by 30%. Then, $112 million will be diverted to counties to help businesses who don’t automatically qualify but have lost revenue during the pandemic.

Another $14 million will go to theaters.

Rep Dave Baker (R) says there is a 216 million dollar deal among legislative leaders to provide cash grants up to $45,000 dollars to hardest hit restaurants , up to $150,000 for theaters , 13 weeks unemployment insurance extension – vote to come later today @wcco to update pic.twitter.com/PLT88lUuIP — esme murphy (@esmemurphy) December 14, 2020

Some of the other highlights include:

– Cash grants up to $45,000 to hardest hit restaurants

– Up to $150,000 in individual grants for theaters

– 13-week extension to unemployment insurance

No deal (at least, yet) on: — $500 stimulus checks to MFIP families

— Doubling liquor to-go limits

— Reopening gyms/fitness centers Gov. Walz will update the state's restrictions Wednesday, as they're set to expire Friday. — Christiane Cordero (@ChristianeWCCO) December 14, 2020

Lawmakers will vote on the relief bill Monday afternoon as they hold the seventh special session on the year.

The two issues addressed in the relief bill are significant, but they are two of dozens proposed. Matters like whether low-income families would get $500 stimulus checks or whether the liquor to-go cap would be doubled are still up for debate.

Gov. Tim Walz is expected to decide on Wednesday what to do with dial-back restrictions for businesses and social gatherings. The restrictions are currently set to expire at the end of the week.