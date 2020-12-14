MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The 10 members of Minnesota’s electoral college have cast their votes for Joe Biden for president and Kamala Harris for vice president of the United States.
On Monday afternoon, Secretary of State Steve Simon presided over the 41st Electoral College Assembly. He said electors are required by law to vote for the presidential candidate who won the state and to whom they were pledged.
The assembly was held at the Minnesota State Capitol, conducted under COVID-19 safety guidelines.
“I want to recognize our local election officials, poll workers, and volunteers who work tirelessly to ensure our votes our accurately counted,” Simon said. “On behalf of all Minnesotans I say to you, job well done and thank you!”
Simon also thanked Minnesotans, who turned out at a nation-leading rate for the third election in a row.
“This year saw the highest voter turnout in modern Minnesota history at 79.96%. That’s a testament to the energy of the campaigns and the commitment we have to our democracy,” Sec. Simon said. “The only thing harder than getting to #1 is staying there, and Minnesota voters showed that they were up to the task, even during a worldwide pandemic.”
Electors are meeting in all 50 states and the District of Columbia to cast their ballots. The results will be sent to Washington and tallied in a Jan. 6 joint session of Congress.
