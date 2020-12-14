NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The first person in New York was vaccinated for COVID-19 on Monday morning.

Sandra Lindsay, RN, a critical care nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, received the first COVID vaccine dose in New York City.

The shot was administered by Dr. Michelle Chester, director of Northwell Health employee health services.

“This is a special moment, a special day. This is what everyone has been waiting for,” said Dr. Yves Duroseau, MD, chair of emergency medicine at Lenox Hill Hospital. “To hopefully see this is the beginning of the end of the COVID issue.”

Dr. Duroseau urged New Yorkers to continue to comply with safety measures like mask wearing and social distancing even as the vaccine begins to be deployed.

Critical care nurse Sandra Lindsay becomes the 1st person in the NY state to receive the #CovidVaccine. It’s important that black women are leading this historic moment after the impact #covid has had on communities of color and the need to instill trust in the vaccine. pic.twitter.com/4j6orAqwyg — Aundrea Cline-Thomas (@AClineThomas) December 14, 2020

Lindsay didn’t flinch as the shot was administered.

“She has a good touch and it didn’t feel any different from taking any other vaccine,” Lindsay said. “I would like to thank all the front line workers, all my colleagues who’ve been doing a yeoman’s job to fight this pandemic all over the world. I feel hopeful today, relieved. I feel like healing is coming. I hope this marks the beginning to the end of a very painful time in our history. I want to instill public confidence that the vaccine is safe. We’re in a pandemic and so we all need to do our part to put an end to the pandemic and to not give up too soon. There’s light at the end of the tunnel, but we still need to continue to wear a mask, to social distance.”

It’s the first of two doses needed for the Pfizer vaccine to work.

This is what heroes look like. Sandra Lindsay, an ICU Nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens, became the FIRST AMERICAN to get vaccinated in a non-trial setting. Thank you Sandra and thank you Dr. Michelle Chester. #NewYorkTough pic.twitter.com/g4HGZ3jbGG — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) December 14, 2020

“I hope this gives you and the health care workers who are battling this every day a sense of security and safety and a little more confidence in doing your job once the second vaccine has been administered,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. “The vaccine only works if the American people take it. They estimate we need 75-85% of Americans to take the vaccine for it to be effective. So every American has to do their part. And your point is right, it’s going to take months before the vaccine hits critical mass. So, this is the light at the end of the tunnel, but it’s a long tunnel and we need people to continue to do the right thing, the smart thing, all through the holiday season. And hopefully, when we get to about June, they estimate, the vaccine can hit critical mass.”

“This is what heroes look like,” the governor wrote on Twitter, sharing a picture of Lindsay receiving the shot.

“Such a great day… I’m floating on air today,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said. He called it “a beautiful moment,” adding he felt “an amazing sense of turning the corner.” He called it “historic.”