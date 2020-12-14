MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A bank name that’s been part of the Twin Cities since the 1930s will soon be gone. A major merger between Ohio-based Huntington Bank and TCF National Bank has just been announced.
On Monday, it was announced Huntington Bancshares Inc. is combining the two companies together to create a top 10 U.S. regional bank under the Huntington name. If regulators approve the reported $22 billion deal, the merger is scheduled to be completed next year.
According to TCF Bank, it’s anticipated that TCF bank centers and ATMs will be rebranded as Huntington in 2021.
“TCF Bank will continue to operate separately until all regulatory and shareholder approvals are received and the companies are merged,” TCF Bank said.
Some banking centers are expected to close if there is a Huntington or TCF bank close by, according to TCF Bank.
As far as the University of Minnesota’s TCF Bank Stadium, it’s unclear, but the deal for naming rights lasts through 2030.
TCF Bank was headquartered in the Twin Cities until last year, when it was bought by a Detroit company, Chemical Bank.
