By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Fatal Crash, Wilson Township

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 16-year-old boy died Sunday night in a rollover crash on Interstate 90 in southeastern Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 90 just south of Winona. A Chevrolet Silverado lost control, entered the median and rolled.

Killed was the truck’s driver, a 16-year-old boy whose name has not yet been released. Investigators say he was not wearing a seat belt.

A teenager passenger, who was wearing a seat belt, survived the crash unharmed.

Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash. Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor.

