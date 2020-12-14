MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Organizers for the Twin Cities Auto Show say that the annual car display will be pushed back to the spring of next year and be held outdoors.
In a press release Monday, organizers announced the 2021 Twin Cities Auto Show will be held on May 15-23 at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. Typically, the show is held in March at the Minneapolis Convention Center.
“Moving the show back two and a half months and going to an outdoor venue gives us a few advantages,” said Scott Lambert, the president of the Greater Metropolitan Auto Dealers Association, which operates the auto show. “It provides us with some more time for the medical community to work its way toward a solution for COVID-19. And the outside venue will provide our guests with more space for social distancing and fresh air.”
At the fairgrounds, the show will feature more rides, drives and vehicle demonstrations, organizers said, describing the up-coming show as a “distinctive extravaganza.”
Tickets for the show are currently being offered at a discounted price of $10. They can be purchased here.
You must log in to post a comment.