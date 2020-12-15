Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An AMBER Alert has been canceled for a 10-year-old girl who had been taken in southcentral Wisconsin Monday.
The girl was believed to be with 33-year-old Jonathan J. Van Duyn, who goes by the nicknames “Kyle” and “Wolfy.” They were last seen in Walworth County, Wisconsin.
The suspect was described as a White man who is 6-feet tall, weighs about 220 pounds, and has very short brown hair and blue eyes.
The AMBER Alert was canceled Tuesday morning after the girl was located safe, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul confirmed.
