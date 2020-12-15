Donate Now:Once again, we're working with MACV to help homeless veterans. Click here to donate.
By WCCO-TV
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An AMBER Alert has been canceled for a 10-year-old girl who had been taken in southcentral Wisconsin Monday.

The girl was believed to be with 33-year-old Jonathan J. Van Duyn, who goes by the nicknames “Kyle” and “Wolfy.” They were last seen in Walworth County, Wisconsin.

The suspect was described as a White man who is 6-feet tall, weighs about 220 pounds, and has very short brown hair and blue eyes.

The AMBER Alert was canceled Tuesday morning after the girl was reportedly located safe.

