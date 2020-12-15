MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Board of Pardons is set to meet Tuesday afternoon to discuss possibly freeing Myon Burrell, who was sentenced to life in prison for the killing of a little girl hit by a stray bullet in Minneapolis in 2002.
Recent investigations in the case have uncovered new evidence and problems with the initial work done by the Minneapolis Police Department, raising questions about whether or not Burrell was wrongfully convicted.
RELATED: Myon Burrell Thanks Panel Of Legal Experts For Reviewing Case With ‘Fresh, Unbiased Eyes’
Last week, an independent panel of national legal experts who reviewed the case said they thought that Burrell should be released from prison immediately. Even current Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says the initial sentence was overly harsh, given that Burrell was 16-year-old at the time.
Burrell is now 34 years old. He has spent nearly two decades behind bars.
You must log in to post a comment.