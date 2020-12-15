MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In Minnesota, the first doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine are expected to be administered Tuesday morning at the Minneapolis VA hospital.
About 3,000 doses of the vaccine arrived Monday at the Twin Cities hospital in refrigerated boxes. Inoculations against the virus are expected to begin Tuesday morning, with doses going to health care workers. A press conferences is slated to be held at 8:30 a.m., just after the first doses are given out.
A steady supply of doses is expected to trickle into Minnesota in the coming weeks. North Memorial Health Hospital is expected to get its first batch Tuesday, with nearly 1,000 doses in a single box. The Robbinsdale hospital is set to receive four more boxes in the next couple of weeks.
Pfizer is shipping the vaccine in coolers with dry ice and GPS trackers that monitor the temperature. Once at North Memorial, the doses will be kept in an ultra-cold storage freezer at minus-98.5 degrees Fahrenheit.
Beginning next Monday, pharmacies will also play a major role in administering the vaccine. CVS is hiring thousands of pharmacists, nurses and technicians to help. Walgreens will provide shots to about 35,000 nursing homes and assisted-living facilities.
Kris Ehresmann, the infectious disease director for the Minnesota Department of Health, says the average Minnesotan will have to wait several months before they can get vaccinated. All the current COVID-19 vaccines require two doses spaced roughly a month apart.
