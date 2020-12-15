MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — A Brainerd man pleaded guilty Tuesday to his part in burning down a Minneapolis police station during the protests over the death of George Floyd.
U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald says Dylan Shakespeare Robinson, 23, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit arson.
Investigators were earlier able to identify Robinson in video surveillance from the Minneapolis 3rd Precinct, dressed in a white shirt with a black stripe. The video showed two individuals lighting a Molotov cocktail and throwing it at the building, while a crowd of hundreds had gathered, shouting “Burn it down, burn it down!”
The crowd had already torn down a fence designed to keep trespassers out of the precinct building.
Last month, Bryce Michael Williams pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit arson.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office also brought indictments against Davon Turner and Branden Wolfe, with one count each of conspiracy to commit arson for each. Wolfe allegedly pushed a barrel into a fire at the entrance of the building to accelerate an existing blaze.
Floyd, who was black, died on May 25 after officers arrested him on suspicion of trying to pass a counterfeit $20 bill at a grocery store. Cellphone video from a passerby shows Floyd lying face down on the street while a white officer named Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for minutes.
You must log in to post a comment.