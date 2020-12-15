MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new request from the attorney of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer accused of killing George Floyd, asks the court for more time to prepare for next year’s trial.
In a filing Monday, attorney Erik Nelson blasted the state for the way it’s presenting the evidence, saying it’s been unorganized and delayed. Nelson asked Hennepin County District Court Judge Peter Cahill to push back the start of the trial. Last week, the attorney for former Minneapolis police officer Tou Thao, who is also charged in the case, made a similar argument.
Currently, the trial is set for March. All four officers involved in Floyd’s arrest will stand trial together in Hennepin County.
Floyd, a Black man, died on May 25 after being arrested outside a south Minneapolis convenience store. Bystander video of the arrest showed Chauvin pressing his knee into Floyd’s neck for several minutes, even as he repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe.
Chauvin is facing charges of second-degree murder and manslaughter. The three other ex-officers — Thao, Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane — are charged with aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter.
