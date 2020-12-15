Do not fret if you still have gifts to purchase this holiday season. Our lifestyle contributor, Jasmine Stringer is here with her 2020 Holiday Gift Guide featuring gift ideas from small and minority-owned businesses this year.

Rocky Robinson

Self- Care Bundle set for young girls in your life! It’s empowering and inclusive with shower gel, lotion, lip blam and hand-sanitizer. We know that representation matters and this product line encourages positive images of identity and inclusivity.

Tonies

A way for children everywhere to experience storytelling in a fresh new way — one that utilized the ease of modern technology, while stimulating the imagination without screens

Denim & Ink Illustrations by Erin O’Leary

In a series of customized illustrations, Erin’s drawings depict pre-pandemic life, when we were able to gather without social distancing restrictions, spanning generations and in large groups. If you can’t physically be with your family members, Erin can draw them in a setting that represents a holiday celebration together!

Minnesota Black Box

MNBlackBox launched in May of this year, to date they have featured over 60 products and delivered to over 200 MN homes. Their monthly boxes highlight merchandise from local small Black-owned businesses and their motto is “supporting local one box at a time.”

Self-Care Book Bundle

This 3-book bundle is the perfect gift for anyone needing some love, positivity, and joy right now (which means everyone!). The bundle includes three books written by Minneapolis authors Julie Burton, Jasmine Brett Stringer, and Teresa Thomas. Give the gift of self-care, inspiration and fun with “The Self-Care Solution-A Modern Mother’s Must-Have Guide to Health and Well-Being,” “Seize Your Life-How to Carpe Diem Every Day” and “50 Fun Things—Enjoy the Small Things.”

Nosh & Gather

Nosh and Gather Special Edition Holiday Cookie Boxes were created because so many families are not able to gather or have their annual holiday cookie exchange this year. Buy one for your own family or share one with people you love. Nosh and Gather also offers special occasion meals. Orders are now being accepted for Christmas Eve dinner as well as an at-home date-night for two for New Year’s Eve.

CANVIVA Holiday Bundle

The Sanitizer that GETS USED! Extremely moisturizing with Lemongrass & Ginger essential oils. Feels amazing on your hands! Made in MN!

Taylor Approved Customz

First Pandemic Ornament…commemorate the year with a special ornament on your Christmas tree.