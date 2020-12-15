Here are some recipes features on WCCO This Morning:
GLUTEN-FREE SUGAR COOKIE CUTOUTS
MAKES ABOUT 4 DOZEN
1 cup Kowalski’s Unsalted Butter, at room temperature
1 cup confectioner’s sugar
2 egg yolks
1 ½ tsp. Kowalski’s Organic Madagascar Vanilla extract
2 ¼ cups Bob’s Red Mill Gluten Free 1-to-1 Baking Flour
¼ tsp. salt
In a medium mixing bowl, beat butter and sugar with an electric mixer until light and fluffy. Mix in egg yolks and extract. In a separate small mixing bowl, mix together gluten-free flour and salt; add to bowl with the butter mixture and mix until no traces of flour remain. Divide dough in half, shape into a rough disk shape and wrap tightly in plastic wrap; refrigerate 1 hr. or until firm. Using a rolling pin dusted lightly with gluten-free flour, quickly roll out 1/2 of the dough to an even 1/4″ thickness on a cold work surface sprinkled lightly with gluten-free flour (keep remaining dough refrigerated until ready to roll). Cut with cookie cutters, rerolling scraps. Place 1″ apart on parchment-lined baking sheets. Bake in a preheated 350° oven until edges are lightly browned (8-12 min.), rotating and turning pans halfway through. Let rest on sheet pan 2 min; move cookies to a wire rack to cool.
Notes:
The yield on this recipe will vary depending on size and shape of cookie cutter(s) used. A batch of approximately 4 dozen results from a cutter roughly 2″ wide.
This recipe also works well with all-purpose flour in place of the gluten-free flour.
—–
CLASSIC SUGAR COOKIE ICING
MAKES ENOUGH FOR ABOUT 2 DOZEN COOKIES
1 cup confectioner’s sugar
2 tsp. milk
2 tsp. corn syrup
1 ½ tsp. Kowalski’s Organic Madagascar Vanilla Extract
1 pinch kosher salt
– your choice of food coloring (optional)
In a medium mixing bowl, whisk or beat all ingredients with an electric mixer until well combined. Whisk in food coloring, if desired.
Tasty Tips:
This icing is fluid and easy to work with but dries beautifully shiny and hard within 24 hrs. Cookies can then be stacked for storage, transport or gifting.
Whisk in a bit of cocoa powder to make a brown chocolate icing. Great for reindeer cookies!
You must log in to post a comment.