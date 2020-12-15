MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Board of Pardons has commuted the life sentence of Myon Burrell to 20 years. Burrell was sentenced to life in prison for the killing of a little girl hit by a stray bullet in Minneapolis in 2002.

The remainder of Burrell’s sentence will be served on supervised release, effective immediately.

Burrell was convicted in 2003 and then again in 2008 in the murder of 11-year-old Tyesha Edwards. The first verdict was thrown out, and he was retried.

There were two members of the board of pardons making the decision: Gov. Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison. A third member — Chief Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Lorie Gildea — recused herself because she had been involved in the case.

Current Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, who was in that position during the 2008 trial, has filed a motion saying he would support Burrell’s 45-year-to-life sentence being shortened. A panel of experts led by St. Thomas Professor Mark Osler said in a report filed earlier this month that Burrell’s sentence shouldn’t just be shortened but that he should be released immediately, something community activists also support.

“I am praying, I am hoping, I am wishing upon a star that Myon Burrell be released from prison. He deserves to be released. He deserves to be returned to his family,” Nekima Levy Armstrong said.

Both the Hennepin County Attorney and the report of experts cite new research and a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that says the mind of teenagers are not fully developed. The report does not make a conclusion on his guilt or innocence but says he should not be in prison anymore.

Burrell is now 34 years old. He has spent nearly two decades behind bars.

Burrell’s case came back into the public eye this year because of the presidential campaign of Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who was the lead attorney in Hennepin County during the first trial where he was convicted. During the hearing, Ellison said that he’s spoken with Klobuchar and she supports the commutation.