MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 14-year-old boy in Otter Tail County is dead after what authorities believe to be an attack by the family dog.
According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a welfare check in rural Battle Lake Thursday afternoon. There, the teenage victim was found dead in the yard at the location.
The dog, a 3-year-old Long-Haired German Shepherd who was purchased from Poland six months ago, was “extremely aggressive” when deputies arrived, the sheriff’s office said. It was put down due to public safety and at the request of the dog’s owner. Authorities believe the dog attacked the victim.
On Tuesday, the victim was identified as Deon Bush. The family owns and operates LakeView Shepards out of their home.
An investigation into the death is ongoing.
The dog was taken to North Dakota State University for a necropsy.
