MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police say they are investigating the city’s 31st homicide of 2020.
Police say several people called 911 just before 2 p.m. to report a shooting on the 500 block of Jessamine Avenue West. Officers arrived to find a man dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
No one is in custody, but police believed this was not a random shooting. On Tuesday, the victim was identified as 17-year-old Elijah Watson, of St. Paul.
Police say this has been St. Paul’s deadliest year in at least a quarter century, with Monday’s homicide pushing past 2019’s total. There have also been 214 victims of gun violence this year in the city.
