MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Saying the state isn’t “yet out of the woods”, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced changes to the current COVID-19 dial-back restrictions Wednesday, including adjustments for restaurants, gyms, youth sports, and elementary education.

As part of the new restrictions, bars, restaurants, and breweries must remain closed for indoor dining, but can open for outdoor service at 50% capacity or up to 100 people. Tables are limited to four people, and must be at least six feet apart.

RELATED: Hospitality Groups Call Gov’s Expected Extension To Indoor Dining Pause ‘Shameful And Unjust’

Inside entertainment venues, event spaces, and similar establishments will have to remain closed until Jan. 11.

Outdoor entertainment venues may open at 25% capacity, up to 100 people at a time. If food and drink is served, everyone must be seated.

Gyms and fitness studios may open for individual exercise at 25% capacity, or a maximum of 100 people, with at least 12 feet of distance between individuals. Additional guidance on group classes, which may begin on Jan. 4, will follow.

Youth and adult sport practices may resume on Jan. 4. Organized sport activity is no longer directly tied to county case data or school learning model.

Indoor social gatherings are not recommended, but Minnesotans may gather inside with one other household up to 10 people. If people are outside, the gathering may include two additional households with a maximum of 15 people starting on Dec. 19. Masking and social distancing is strongly encouraged.

IN-PERSON LEARNING PUSH

The governor also updated the state’s Safe Learning Plan – which outlines learning models and school safety protocols – to allow every elementary school across the state to operate in an in-person learning model starting on Jan. 18.

Schools must still implement strategies to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, including offering regular testing requiring staff to wear face shields and masks.

“The sun is rising across Minnesota. vaccines have arrived and the light at the end of the tunnel is much brighter today than it was at the beginning of the four-week dial back,” said Walz. “This way forward will help bridge the gap to vaccination by continuing to protect hospital capacity while prioritizing getting our kids back in the classroom and supporting Minnesotan’s quality of life.”

Teachers’ union Education Minnesota says it supports the new path to reopening school buildings, but only if safety rules are enforced and the virus continues to withdraw.

“For months now, educators have said they wanted to get back into their classrooms with their students, but only when it’s safe for everyone to do so,” Denise Specht, president of Education Minnesota, said. “If districts meet the new high bar for safety for students and staff, and there are swift, serious consequences for the few employers who might cut corners, this plan could get more buildings open for the littlest learners.”

RELATED: As Walz Announces Loosened COVID Restrictions, GOP Argues They Should Go Further

In the extension and modification of the executive order, Walz says despite postive signs during the pandemic — including lower daily cases and vaccinations beginning in the state — the most recent data still shows alarming levels of community spread. The state is coming off a surge of COVID-19 cases and is approaching 4,500 cumulative deaths.

BUSINESS RELIEF PACKAGE SIGNED

Also Wednesday, Walz signed into law a $216 million economic relief package for small businesses and workers affected by the pandemic. Walz said it’s an important step to take while the state continues to push for federal relief.

JUST NOW: “Once again Minnesotans prove they can work in a divided government.”

….as he signed a $216 million economic relief package to support small businesses and worked impacted by the pandemic and shutdown. #wcco pic.twitter.com/8x8fCFPZhR — Marielle Mohs (@MarielleMohs) December 16, 2020

The package will provided targeted aid to small businesses and extend unemployment benefits.

RELATED: Minnesota Legislature Votes To Pass $216M COVID Relief Package

“Today, because of the commitment of Minnesotans and our businesses to keep our families and our neighbors safe, we can carefully begin to turn a corner,” said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. “As the Governor signed the business relief package into law today, it will get much-needed to funding to businesses and additional Unemployment Insurance benefits to workers affected by this pandemic.”