MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is expected to make major announcements on changes to the current dial-back restrictions Wednesday afternoon, including an extension of a pause on indoor dining.
The governor’s latest dial-back order has been in place for four weeks and was originally set to expire Friday. Yet, as the state is coming off a surge in COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations, the governor is expected to announce an extension of the order and other changes.
Some of the notable announcements will be a continued “pause” on indoor dining at bars and restaurants through the holiday season. A strategy for prioritizing in-person learning for elementary school students will also be unveiled.
In addition to announcements on restrictions, Walz will be signing a $216 million small business relief package into law.
Details are limited and a lot more is expected during the press conference.
HOW TO WATCH
EXPECTED TIME: 1:15 p.m. Wednesday
WATCHING OPTIONS: The press conference will air live on WCCO-TV, will be streaming on CBSN Minnesota, and will also be available right on this page, so keep a tab open!
RELIEF/VACCINES
Walz’s official announcement on restrictions will come just a day and a half after the Minnesota Legislature passed a $216 million relief package aimed at businesses and workers who took the biggest hit from the four-week “pause,” which was ordered amid increasing COVID-19 cases that threatened to overload hospitals.
Walz attended a press conference at the Minneapolis VA hospital Tuesday morning as vaccine shots began being administered in the state.
