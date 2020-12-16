MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Whether it’s because of the dramatic year we’re just about to finish, or because lockdowns and unrest and stay-at-home orders have put our lives in perspective, it’s going to be a big year for resolutions.
According to a new survey from CIT Bank, more Americans are planning to make New Year’s resolutions for 2021 than did so for 2020, at 43% compared to last year’s 35%.
Perhaps not too surprisingly, many of the resolutions people say they’re planning on making involve personal betterment, after a year many spent getting out of good habits like exercise and eating well. In fact, exercising more was the most-cited resolution among survey participants.
Those most likely to say they’d be making resolutions are in the Gen Z and millennial pool.
Click here for more information.
You must log in to post a comment.