By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Wisconsin News, Wisconsin State Patrol

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A motorist in Wisconsin went a bit overboard with holiday cheer.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, a trooper in the northeast region of the state recently pulled over a muscle car-type vehicle fully decorated with holiday lights.

“Although she gave them credit for the creativity, she advised the driver it is not legal to operate on the road,” the state patrol said in a tweet.

