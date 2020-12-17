MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A south Minneapolis woman who had her car stolen earlier this month with both of her family’s dogs inside says that both of the pets have been found safe.
Gina Rios had her car stolen on Dec. 4 as she was dropping her daughter off for day care in the city’s Bancroft neighborhood. The carjacker made off with her SUV as well as her two dogs, Lucy and Lola, which were inside.
“I could care less about the car, I just want the dogs back,” she said after the carjacking. “And you know, it’s just really upsetting to me that like this was another brand-new car. We literally had our other car stolen from in front of our house two weeks ago.”
A day after Rios’ car was stolen, Lucy was found about 20 miles away in Coon Rapids. She was missing her collar but unharmed.
On Wednesday, Rios told WCCO-TV that Lola was found and reunited with the family.
