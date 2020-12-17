MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After 11:59 p.m. Friday, a more relaxed set of restrictions go into effect as Minnesota continues to deal with the most recent spike in COVID-19 cases. As part of the new restrictions, bars, restaurants, and breweries must remain closed for indoor dining, but can open for limited outdoor service.

At the same time, Minnesota health officials are reporting 2,775 more cases of COVID-19 in the state, and 83 additional deaths. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 389,171 total cases in Minnesota, along with 4,658 deaths.

Pfizer’s vaccine was given emergency approval in the U.S. late last week. Moderna’s version of the vaccination has yet to be given emergency approval. Health officials say that both versions of the vaccine will require two doses, roughly a month apart.

As the Pfizer vaccine continues to be distributed in Minnesota and the state awaits word on approval for the Moderna vaccine, one source of optimism is that COVID-19 hospitalizations have continued to decrease since peaking in early December.

The health department says there are about 1,222 patients being hospitalized for the virus as of Wednesday, compared to roughly 1,850 at the end of November. About 20,000 people have needed hospitalization for the virus so far, with over 4,000 of those needing ICU beds.

The rolling seven-day positivity rate has dropped from the 15.5% peak reported two weeks ago, down to 12.4%. That being said, the number of cases determined to be due to community spread — in other words, from no known source — is about as high as it’s been since the beginning, at over 36%.

The number of new cases per 100,000 residents is also as low as it’s been since the first week of November.

About 350,000 people who contracted the virus no longer need to quarantine themselves.

In the last 24 hours, approximately 47,000 COVID-19 tests were completed. Nearly 2.8 million people have been tested for the virus in Minnesota.