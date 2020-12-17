MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul Public Schools has laid out its plan to families for the return to full-time, five-days-a-week in-person learning.
Superintendent Joe Gothard sent out a letter Thursday announcing pre-K, kindergarten, first-grade and second-grade student will return to their schools on Monday, Feb. 1. Per the requirements of Gov. Tim Walz’s “Safe School” order, third-, fourth- and fifth-grade students will return about two weeks later, on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
Teachers will return to their buildings on Tuesday, Jan. 19 to begin preparing their classrooms. Distance learning will occur simultaneously.
SPPS communications director Kevin Burns says the plan was developed, “to ensure health and safety of our students and staff.” Personal protective equipment will be provided for teachers, and social distancing measures will be practiced.
